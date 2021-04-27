Galaxy Buds Pro update brings back a useful gesture

Wireless earbuds have gotten a lot smarter over the years, cramming many features into their tiny bodies. The result of that, however, is that they come with too many features that can’t be easily and quickly controlled without a smartphone. That’s why accessory makers have resorted to using multiple gestures instead, and the Galaxy Buds Pro just got a new one that has actually been around in Samsung’s older earbuds.

Samsung has released a lot of Galaxy Buds branded accessories that it’s almost too confusing to identify them by name alone. Fortunately, they do come in different and sometimes memorable shapes to make it easier to distinguish one from the other. Unfortunately, it also meant that some features don’t get implemented across the board.

One such feature is the “Double Tap on Edge” gesture of the Galaxy Buds+. Due to the shape of those buds, there was enough space to implement that. Not so true for the Galaxy Buds+ and its smaller body which apparently forced Samsung to drop it out on launch.

The good news is that an update brings back that gesture, though it’s still up to you to enable it or leave it off. The switch can be found in the Galaxy Wearable app’s Labs section and, when enabled, will let you control volume using those gestures. This would free up the Touch and Hold gesture for other actions.

The update’s changelog also says that ANC detection when moving or talking has been improved. Along with its already impressive performance, this update definitely puts the Galaxy Buds Pro one step closer to almost being the best in the market.