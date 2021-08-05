Galaxy Buds 2 unofficial unboxing reveals what’s coming next week

Samsung’s upcoming products scheduled for next week may have little left to surprise us, thanks to leaks, but those are still all unofficial and, at times, shady. Nothing beats an official confirmation, of course, but we can also make do with an unofficial hands-on, presuming it’s the real deal. That’s exactly what’s happening with what may be the least spectacular device in the Unpacked event next week, as the Galaxy Buds 2 gets unboxed even before Samsung gets the chance to.

It’s nothing really staggering and doesn’t add much to what we’ve already heard about in previous leaks. This unboxing and initial hands-on feedback, however, does confirm those details, including what the Galaxy Buds 2 would look like.

The buds’ design is nothing extraordinary at this point in time, and the packaging for the “hearables” are just as nondescript. There’s not much else inside the box other than the Galaxy Buds 2, its charging case, a USB cable, and replacement tips. It is your standard fare as far as TWS earbuds go these days.

Ahmed Qwaider also took the buds for a spin to give some insight on how it works. Highlights include 5-hour battery life, up from the Galaxy Buds Pro’s 3 hours. Bixby AI is also available from the earphones, according to the tipster, and that the speaker is turned on during a call to let you hear songs if you want to. And, yes, audio performance is noted to be quite good and noise isolation (not cancellation) was described to be better than its predecessor.

This leaked unboxing will surely ruffle Samsung’s feathers more than usual. The company has recently been sending copyright notices against tipsters who leak images and marketing materials. This definitely goes beyond renders and copyrighted materials, and it will be interesting if the information will remain up for long.