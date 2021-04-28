Galaxy Book Pro leaks leave nothing left to the imagination

Samsung is set to announce its “most powerful Galaxy” in less than a 24 hours but, unsurprisingly, leaks still continue to come. Although not as myriad as smartphone leaks, unofficial details about upcoming laptops also do tend to drop once in a while. For better or worse, someone just dropped pretty much the whole package for Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro line, leaving no stone unturned for the company’s newest laptops in a long while.

Samsung is expected to announce quite a number of laptops but at the very top sits the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360, the latter with a convertible form factor. Both will come with AMOLED screens and will focus on their large batteries that still manage to be lightweight.

Running inside will be 11th-gen Intel Core processors with the much-touted Intel Xe GPUs. These two will come in both 13-inch and 15-inch models and, depending on which you go for, you might be able to get a 5G option. Of course, being Samsung’s high-end notebook options, the starting price of 1,000 EUR (around $1,200) shouldn’t be surprising

That’s just the tip of the iceberg though and Samsung also has a more “conventional” laptop in the form of the 15-inch Galaxy Book. This model swaps out the AMOLED display for LCD but, in return, will offer an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPU option. This is the wallet-friendly option, at least as far as Intel-based laptops go, starting at 700 EUR (around $850).

Curiously, WinFuture’s information has nothing on the supposed Galaxy Book Go, which could end up being interesting. Powered by Snapdragon 7c and 8cx, these will be running Windows 10 Arm and are reportedly targeted at competing in the Chromebook market, both in terms of audience and price.