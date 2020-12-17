Galaxy A75 5G renders look too familiar

The Galaxy A series has quickly become one of Samsung’s best-selling phones to the point that some of them may have even overshadowed the company’s Galaxy S flagships. Part of that is due to the phones’ more affordable price tags that deliver pretty much what most smartphone users need. It seems that 2021 won’t be any different with two new 5G-capable Galaxy A phones just around the corner. The Galaxy A72 5G actually doesn’t look that much different either but that could actually be a good thing.

In terms of appearances, there will be very little that changed between the Galaxy A72 5G and the current Galaxy A71 5G, at least based on these renders from @OnLeaks. And just like its predecessor, the Galaxy A72 5G is pretty much a larger version of the Galaxy A52 5G that was also recently rendered. The only difference, at least if you put them side by side, is the 6.7-inch display against a smaller 6.5 inches, both with the same “Infinity-O” punch-hole cutout.

The familiar design, however, may still work in the Galaxy A72 5G’s favor. For example, it still has a 3.5mm headphone jack that no longer exists for higher-tier phones. The “Glasstic”, or glass-looking plastic, back still gives it a more premium look even if the material is cheaper. Whatever made the Galaxy A71 5G a success will still be here, just in an upgraded fashion.

One potential disappointment, however, is in the area of cameras. Initially believed to be the first of its family to have five sensors, subsequent renders “confirmed” that it would only have four yet again, though arranged in an odd and unconventional way. Whether these four will be enough for decent mobile photography, we’ll have to wait to literally see.

It will be quite a wait, though, as there seems to be no indication the Galaxy A72 5G will be announced this month like the Galaxy A71 5G before it. It’s still scheduled for an early 2021 launch, which means Samsung will be squeezing it into its already busy first few months of the year.