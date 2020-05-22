Galaxy A71 5G could be coming to Verizon and challenge Pixel 5

Smartphones have become even more critical than ever before but the rising prices of high-end flagships are giving consumers pause when buying a new one. In the US, the previous quarter proved that the best-selling phone is a mid-ranger and Apple’s launch of the new iPhone SE could tip the balance in its favor this quarter. It seems that Samsung will be trying to keep its lead in the US by soon launching the Galaxy A71 5G in the US, including on Verizon’s mmWave 5G network.

While the 4G LTE variant was announced way back in 2019, the 5G version of the Galaxy A71 debuted just last month along with the Galaxy A51 5G. Both phones are expected to also become available in the US but now there are hints that at least one of them will take advantage of Verizon’s special 5G network.

XDA sighted a Bluetooth SIG certification for what is clearly labeled as the Galaxy A71 5G US VERIZON model. Considering Verizon differentiates its 5G network with its use of the Ultra Wideband (UW) 5G mmWave technology, it’s expected that its specific model will also differ from unlocked versions in this regard. Naturally, that could also come with a higher price tag compared to those versions.

There is also one other curious detail that XDA was able to unearth regarding the phone’s processor. As expected, it won’t be using the Exynos 980 chipset since Samsung doesn’t ship Exynos phones in the US. Instead, it will ship with a Qualcomm chip, most likely a Snapdragon 765 or 765G as those come with 5G modems built-in.

No price details yet on the Galaxy A71 5G but it is expected to launch sometime in June or July. With the same mid-range specs and 5G support, the phone could be targeting both the iPhone SE 2020 and Google’s upcoming Pixel 5 in a mid-range market that’s suddenly getting larger as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on.