Galaxy A52s leak points to a much-needed upgrade

All eyes were on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 yesterday, but not everyone might be interested in buying such expensive phones. In fact, many might not even be eying the Galaxy S21 series, at least until the Galaxy S21 FE comes out. There was a time when Samsung’s Galaxy A phones overtook their premium cousins in popularity and sales because of their affordable 5G promise. Samsung is apparently trying to milk that cow as much as it can with the Galaxy A52s that has one important advantage over its predecessor.

The Galaxy A52 was actually launched just last April, and, as the name implies, the Galaxy A52s is an incremental upgrade only. There are minor differences between the two, but it’s where it counts the most.

The Galaxy A52 launched with a Snapdragon 750G, one of Qualcomm’s mid-range 5G chips. It’s not really old, having been launched in 2020, but the Galaxy A52 was apparently panned for its disappointing performance. Samsung will be fixing that by putting a more recent and more powerful Snapdragon 778G that is advertised to give a 35% boost in performance.

The rest of the specs, however, remain practically identical, down to the cameras. There’s still a large 32MP selfie shooter in front, while the back houses the same camera array led by a 64MP main sensor. Unfortunately, that means there’s still no telephoto camera, leaving users to make do with 10x digital zoom.

According to WinFuture, the Galaxy A52s will sell for around 449 EUR, roughly similar to its predecessor. 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will be standard, but other markets will see an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. Like the Galaxy A52, it will run Android 11 out of the box, regardless of when it launches this year.