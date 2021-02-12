Galaxy A52 and A72 might have this high-end feature

Although it’s relatively easier to figure out Samsung Galaxy S naming convention, the same can’t be said of the Galaxy A series. The company once promised to consolidate its myriad confusing models but ended up just shifting the confusion to the Galaxy A and Galaxy M lines. The Galaxy A51 last year stood out from the rest thanks to its affordable 5G offer and it seems that the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 this year will also leave a mark in a different way.

The Galaxy A series was initially intended to be Samsung’s testbed for new designs and features that might seem too risky to immediately launch on a Galaxy S or Galaxy Note phone. That purpose may have been muddled a bit recently as Samsung started to overload its high-end flagships with features. Fortunately, those new features are also trickling down to the mid-range family.

According to SamMobile, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 will boast a screen refresh rate that goes up to 90Hz. The Galaxy A52 5G, on the other hand, takes it up all the way to 120Hz. The reason for the difference, the site theorizes, is that the Galaxy A52 5G will use a more powerful Snapdragon 750G while the 4G LTE models are stuck with a Snapdragon 720G.

Regardless, it’s still a step up for the Galaxy A series to start sporting faster display refresh rates. More than just making supported games look smooth, the higher refresh rates also make the UI flow smoother, enhancing the feeling of a responsive user experience.

Although leaks for the Galaxy A72 are still slim, the Galaxy A52, both LTE and 5G, seems to already have a complete picture. It will have configurations for 8 or 6 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen, a quad-camera system led by a 64MP sensor, and a large 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The price for the Galaxy A52 5G has been leaked to be a bit higher than 450 EUR ($545) while the 4G model might be around 400 EUR ($485).