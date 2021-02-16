Galaxy A52 5G leak leaves no spec unturned

The Galaxy A51 5G was last year’s unexpected star in the smartphone market, almost tying with its more expensive cousins from the Galaxy S line due to its price value. Naturally, Samsung wants to repeat that success and repeat it does with two versions of the Galaxy A52. Thanks to this latest leak, however, there will be no surprises for the Galaxy A52, both LTE and 5G models, and they are pretty much the incremental upgrades you would expect from a device that Samsung wants to milk until it’s dry.

The popularity of the Galaxy A51 5G last year was thanks to a combination of price, 5G promise, and timing. This year’s successors will be no different, at least as far as prices go. According to WinFuture, the Galaxy A52 will cost 349 EUR, around $420, for a 4G LTE model while the 5G variant goes up to 429 EUR, roughly $520.

For those prices, you can’t really expect the Galaxy A52 to stand up to the Galaxy S21, of course. Starting with the processor, the 4G model will run on a Snapdragon 720G while a Snapdragon 750G gives the 5G variant its special feature but at the expense of a slightly less powerful CPU. Both variants will have 6GB RAM 128GB storage and 8GB RAM 256GB storage options though which ones will be available in which markets is unknown.

Aside from network support, the two variants really have no other differences. Both will come with 6.5-inch 2400×1080 FHD+ SuperAMOLED screens that may have up to 90Hz refresh rates. They have large 4,500 mAh batteries that support 25W fast wired charging but no wireless charging on either. One special feature is an IP67 dust and water resistance rating that is actually rare for the Galaxy A line, despite the phone having the usual microSD card slot and headphone jack.

Despite having four cameras, Samsung seems to have eschewed its more recent designs and put three of the main sensors in a single column. That is led by a 64MP main shooter and what might be an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, joined by 5MP and 2MP sensors that might be macro and depth cameras, respectively. Those might not be considered noteworthy but, considering the price point, they will probably be enough for most users.