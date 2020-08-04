Galaxy A51 serves up inexpensive 5G ahead of big Note 20 reveal

5G is slowly spreading across the country, but at the moment, a lot of the phones that support it are on the expensive side. Samsung has started to change that by launching a handful of mid-range devices that have 5G functionality, starting with the release of the Galaxy A71 back in June. Later this week, the A71 will be joined by the Galaxy A51, and both phones will offer 5G connectivity at more affordable prices.

Looking at the spec sheets side-by-side, it seems that the Galaxy A51 5G is merely a step down from the Galaxy A71, which makes a lot of sense considering that the A71 5G is the A-series’ flagship device. The Galaxy A51 5G is outfitted with an unnamed octa-core CPU that has cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 1.7GHz. The display, just like the one on the A71 5G, is a FHD+ Super AMOLED panel, only we get a 6.5-inch display on the A51 compared to the 6.7-inch one on the A71.

Similarly, the cameras have had a bit of a downgrade as well. We’re still getting a quad-camera array like we did on the A71, but while that phone had a 64MP lens as its main shooter, the A51 has a 48MP lens. That isn’t a huge downgrade, and it looks like we’ll still be getting the same 12MP ultra-wide angle, 5MP macro, and 5MP depth lenses on the A51 with a 32MP shooter around the front.

The A51’s spec sheet is rounded by 128GB of internal memory, 4GB of RAM, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 4,000mAh battery. Those specs are enough to put this device firmly in the mid-range, but obviously, the star of the show is that 5G connectivity; if you’re not looking to buy a $1,000+ handset just to get 5G, the A51 and its big brother the A71 are definitely worth considering.

Samsung announced today that the Galaxy A51 5G will be landing in the US on August 7th. We’ll see it available at T-Mobile first for $499.99. Availability at Metro will happen sometime after, with the phone launching at Verizon beginning on August 13th and more carrier launches afterward. Finally, the Galaxy A71 5G is now available unlocked from Samsung’s website for $599.99.