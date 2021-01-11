Galaxy A32 leak points to Samsung’s affordable 5G bet

Despite the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, 5G remains the obsession of network operators and hardware manufacturers. The only way they’ll be able to recoup their investments, however, is to make sure that as many people as possible get access to the network. They may not like it, but that pretty much means making 5G services and phones more affordable and Samsung seems to be taking that strategy with this Galaxy A32 that has just leaked over the Internet.

Samsung already has a few phones in the Galaxy A series touting 5G connectivity. In fact, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72 have reportedly been two of the most popular smartphones last year, most likely because of the combination of their prices and specs, which includes 5G. Now it seems that Samsung is willing to go even lower with what could be its cheapest 5G offering.

WinFuture reveals a Galaxy A32 that will be powered by a Dimensity 720, one of MediaTek’s cheaper 5G chipsets. There will be a 48MP camera joined by three other shooters on the back. The front will be sporting a 6.5-inch LCD, not OLED, display with an old-school waterdrop notch.

More than the specs, the design of the Galaxy A32 is equally interesting. It eschews the current trend of large camera bumps and uses something almost reminiscent of the LG Velvet. There is no camera bump enclosing the lenses at all but each lens does have a metal ring around them for protection.

The report doesn’t offer any detail for the price but, given the model number, it will definitely have a lower price tag than the Galaxy A52. It is still unknown at this point if it will be coming to the US but that does seem to be Samsung’s strategy these days.