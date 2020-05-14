Galaxy A21s to follow on the heels of the last month’s Galaxy A21

You’d be forgiven if you’re unable to keep up with Samsung’s phones below its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines. Contrary to its previous goal of streamlining its branding, Samsung has instead flooded the market with almost indistinguishable model after indistinguishable model. Case in point is the Galaxy A21s that has started to pick up steam in the rumor mill, following the Galaxy A21 that was just announced last month and has yet to be available in stores.

Despite the similarity in names, the Galaxy A21 and this new Galaxy A21s couldn’t be further apart, which raises the question of why they should be named so similarly. Granted, they do share some common design cues, like the left punch-hole cutout in front or the use of a polycarbonate shell on the back. Other than that, though, their only other similarity is in the name.

The Galaxy A21s has now been leaked to run on a new mid-range Samsung Exynos 850, an octa-core processor running at 2.0 GHz. There’s also the 5,000 mAh battery that’s a lot higher than what the Galaxy A21 has at 4,000 mAh. The larger 6.55-inch screen is supposedly also using a new PLS TFT screen made by AMOLED king Samsung itself.

The latest information lists only three cameras, which is a bit curious given how there are four sensors depicted in renders. That includes Samsung’s 48 megapixel shooter, an 8 megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. These cameras are enclosed in a large rectangular bump reminiscent of the Galaxy S20+.

While the Galaxy A21 has yet to actually hit markets, the Galaxy A21s is now expected to at least be announced at the end of the month. It will carry a 200 EUR ($220) price tag which will probably appeal to some Samsung fans. And before you knock the mid-range phone, it was recently revealed that Samsung’s Galaxy A series has been the company’s biggest sellers in the US of late.