Galaxy A13 with a 50MP camera could be a mixed bag

Cameras and photography have been a core focus of smartphones for the past few years, and almost every owner, even older ones, tries to make good use of those small imaging sensors crammed into bricks in our pockets. Naturally, business sense dictated that the best sensors are put inside more expensive smartphones, devices that remain out of reach to a large number of the world’s population. Samsung might be slowly changing that situation with the Galaxy A13, but its 50MP camera might not be all that it cracked up to be.

Smartphone manufacturers have basically made digital photography a numbers game, whether it’s the number of cameras or, more commonly, the number of pixels in the sensor. More recent smartphones have moved away from mere megapixel counts and have started emphasizing other aspects like lenses, apertures, and even pixel sizes. For the majority of consumers, however, numbers still matter, and that might be what Samsung will be aiming for with the Galaxy A13 5G.

According to a report from South Korean media, the phone will be one of if not the first entry-level Galaxy A phone to get a 50 megapixel main camera. It might be too much to expect it to compete with ones found on more expensive smartphones, though, and the name of the sensor’s manufacturers might not inspire much confidence in that direction. Cammys and Namugam don’t exactly make headlines despite being the most common source of mass-produced components like this, especially since they’re no Samsung or Sony.

That said, it’s still a significant upgrade for the Galaxy A series, especially the phones on this tier. Unfortunately, the report doesn’t paint an encouraging picture when it comes to the rest of the Galaxy A13’s cameras. That 50MP camera will be joined by a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor, the same trio on last year’s Galaxy A12 pictured above.

The Galaxy A13, however, will also take the line to the 5G level with a MediaTek 700 5G, according to other rumors. There is no word yet on the date and price of the phone, but it might be a bit close, considering the Galaxy A12’s November launch last year.