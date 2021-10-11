Galaxy A13 5G could become Samsung’s next budget phone killer

There is no shortage of 5G-capable smartphones these days, at least if you’re looking at the top tiers of the smartphone market. While there are more accessible 5G phones as well, few phone makers have managed to break through the entry-level or budget phone market with affordable choices for 5G handsets. That’s where Samsung’s Galaxy A series has been trying to dominate, and the latest Galaxy A13 5G will try to cement its lead on that tier.

The Galaxy A13 5G already landed on our radars last month with what could be a new trend for Samsung’s Galaxy A series. It would be the first to have a 50MP camera while other members of the family could finally get that much-desired Optical Image Stabilization or OIS feature. Now a new set of leaks from Zouton and @OnLeaks spills almost all the beans of what could be one of Samsung’s headliners for 2022.

The phone’s 50MP camera will apparently use Samsung’s slightly new ISOCELL JN1 sensor, and that might be the only highlight in the imaging department. Unlike its Galaxy A12 predecessor, the phone only has two other cameras on its back, a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera housed in an old-school waterdrop notch still remains unknown at this point.

The phone’s 5G capability will be delivered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700, a small step down from the Galaxy A32 5G’s Dimensity 720 5G. It’s expected to have a 6.48-inch 2340×1080 screen, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, and 64 or 128 GB of storage. It will come with Android 11 out of the box, and a large 5,000 mAh battery will power all these features.

As far as design goes, the Galaxy A13 5G is unabashedly unexceptional, but that’s exactly the point of the phone. For an expected $290 price tag, you are being offered a 5G phone from a reliable brand with the staples of user-friendly smartphones, which fortunately still includes a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Galaxy A13 5G might be announced in early 2022, which does mean it’ll be competing with the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S22, at least for attention.