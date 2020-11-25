Galaxy A12, A02s bring massive batteries to entry-level market

When you’re in the market for extremely affordable, wallet-friendly phones, your needs may be drastically different from those aiming for the higher end of the spectrum. Some just need a phone that can connect them to the Internet while others simply want a portable music and video player. Whatever the case may be, one thing they all have in common is the need for long battery life and that is exactly what Samsung is trying to deliver with its new Galaxy A12 and Galaxy A02s coming to select markets early next year.

To be clear, neither of these two will be able to adequately play demanding mobile games or comfortably multi-task dozens of apps at once. Their large 6.5-inch HD+ screens and square camera bumps may make them look more capable but, at the end of the day, their 5,000 mAh batteries that charge over 15W fast-charging are their defining features.

The Galaxy A12 is clearly ahead with its octa-core processor running a combination of 2.3GHz and 1.8GHz cores. It also has a better camera selection, with a 48MP main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth cameras. It even has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that unlocks not just the phone but Samsung’s KNOX security framework.

The Galaxy A02s isn’t that far off, though, with a 1.8GHz octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. Sadly, its triple cameras, headed by a 13MP sensor, don’t inspire that much confidence and neither will the 5MP front camera make for sensational selfies.

It all boils down to their price value, with the Galaxy A12 reportedly coming at 179 EUR when it launches in January. The Galaxy A02s will follow shortly in February, though pricing is still undisclosed. Both phones will come in a variety of “serious” color options including black, white, blue, and red.