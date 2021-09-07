Galaxy A phones could all get OIS cameras next year

High-end smartphones are no longer making great leaps in terms of performance every year, giving some mid-range devices the opportunity to catch up. While some phones bearing Snapdragon 7 series chips and MediaTek Dimensity processors are able to meet the majority of the needs of users, there are some areas where these less-than-premium phones still fail to impress. Photography is one of those areas, with some cameras doing decent but not spectacular jobs. That could be changing next year for the Galaxy A line as Samsung seeks to expand its capabilities with that much-desired OIS feature.

Optical Image Stabilization or OIS is pretty much a staple on digital cameras but has only been around on smartphones for a few years. Additionally, OIS has only been available on high-end and expensive smartphones, like Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines. With smartphone companies looking into more advanced technologies, like tiny gimbals or pixel or sensor-shift image stabilization, Samsung has apparently decided it’s high time for the rest of its Galaxy family to have a taste of OIS as well.

Galaxy A phones with OIS do exist, but they only came into being this year and in limited numbers. The Galaxy A72, A52, and A22 all offered main cameras with OIS, the first two with a 64MP primary sensor. Only the Galaxy A22 had a 48MP camera with OIS, and it seems that is what Samsung is planning to spread to the rest of the family next year.

According to The Elec, the world’s biggest smartphone maker (depending on which quarter) is planning to bring OIS to its mid-to-low-end Galaxy A models. It will be doing so by adding a 48MP OIS camera to its standard set of sensors, practically lowering the barrier for budget phones to get such a feature. Those phones, however, might not come until next year, suggesting that Samsung will still try to milk its existing Galaxy A models as much as it can.

This change in strategy will most likely be welcomed by Galaxy phone fans who have been hungry for better cameras in more affordable handsets. This will also help Samsung compete with Apple’s iPhone SE line that started sporting an OIS camera last year. Hopefully, it could start off a trend where other brands also start offering the same feature on their own mid-range phones.