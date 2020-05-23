FX renews What We Do In The Shadows for a third season

Cable network FX has renewed What We Do In The Shadows for a third season. The show is still airing its second season at this time; it’s scheduled to wrap up in mid-June. The series is based on the 2014 movie by the same name, revolving around four old vampires living on Staten Island and their lives in the present day. The show is available to stream on Hulu, as well.

Unlike most shows on FX, What We Do In The Shadows is a documentary-style show, one similar to the first-person movies that were trendy at one point. The show is a comedy, as evidenced by the trailer below; it has solid ratings from both critics and viewers, the latter of which has increased throughout the show’s second season, according to Deadline.

The show revolves around four vampires who have been living together for far longer than the average human lifespan. Each has a varied history, including British vampire Laszlo, group leader Nandor the Relentless, seductress Nadja, and Colin Robinson, an energy vampire who feeds off energy rather than blood.

Because of the merging announced months ago and completed earlier this year, the show is available to stream on Hulu in addition to the broadcasts on FX. The new library is dubbed “FX on Hulu” and it includes more than 40 shows from the cable network, including its biggest hits like American Horror Story and Preacher.

The decision to renew What We Do In The Shadows isn’t surprising — the show is still in its infancy and is performing well among its audience; if it remains strong in its third season, the show may be added among FX’s hits, ones that target mature audiences interested in irreverent and gritty content.