Fuser release date revealed after months of build up

Throughout the better part of this year, Harmonix has been building up anticipation for its next rhythm game, Fuser. Though the company made a name for itself by creating the first two Guitar Hero games and then going on to create the Rock Band series, Fuser will see it ditch the plastic (or in some cases real) instruments and put you in the shoes of a festival DJ.

It definitely sounds like it’ll offer an interesting twist on the rhythm game, especially during the pandemic when festivals have been more or less brought to a screeching halt. Ever since Fuser was first announced in February, Harmonix has stuck to a rather vague release window of “fall 2020.” That all changed today, with Harmonix finally revealing Fuser‘s release date at long last.

Fuser will be out on November 10th, 2020. It’ll be launching on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC simultaneously. At the moment, there’s no word on whether or not we’ll see Fuser come to next generation consoles, but given that Fuser is launching so close to when Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will be releasing (possibly even in the same month), it seems safe to assume that it will at some point in the future.

Speculation aside, Harmonix says that Fuser will launch with more than 100 songs, and though the full list hasn’t been revealed yet, we know that some of the artists featured will include 50 Cent, Cardi B, Brad Paisley, Dua Lipa, Jonas Brothers, The Weeknd, and yes, even Smash Mouth. You can check out all of the songs and artists that have been confirmed up to this point over on the Fuser website.

It’ll be interesting to see how Fuser performs when it arrives in November. These days it seems that music games don’t really have the draw they once did at the peak of Guitar Hero and Rock Band‘s popularity, so maybe Fuser is launching at the right time to revitalize the genre.