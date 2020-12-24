Funko is about to release Pop! figures based on The Queen’s Gambit

Hit Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit is the subject of a new series of Funko Pop! figurines, three of which have been revealed ahead of shipment. Don’t expect to grab one of these Pop! figures at the last minute as a Christmas gift, however — they’re only available to preorder right now.

The new figures are part of Funko’s Pop! Television line of products, which includes tiny adorable statues for other shows like Good Omens, Supernatural, Grey’s Anatomy, Stranger Things, Schitt’s Creek, and a bunch of other popular series.

Coming Soon – Pop! Television: The Queen’s Gambit. Celebrate one of the most popular Netflix series of 2020 by pre-ordering your favorite Grandmaster today! https://t.co/r52BYBu3XG #FunkoPop #Pop pic.twitter.com/R4a16S0h1k — Funko at Peppermint Lane 🎄 (@OriginalFunko) December 22, 2020

The Queen’s Gambit line features a total of three figures, each of the show’s main character Beth Harmon in different outfits we see throughout the series. Two of the figures feature little chess pieces hinting at the character’s iconic skill, but the focus here is definitely on the outfits.

The release is a bit strange — it’s easy to see why a series popular with younger viewers and collectors may get Funko releases, but The Queen’s Gambit is a drama series solidly aimed at adult audiences and it seems unlikely that many people dream of having a tiny Harmon positioned on their shelf.

Regardless, Funko fans can grab the latest Pop! Television offering from GameStop for $11.99 USD each; they’re up for preorder with the expected shipping date listed as April 20, 2021.