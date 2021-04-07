Fujifilm instax mini 40 is a retro camera that prints physical photos

Fujifilm has announced the launch of a new instant camera that produces photos on physical film. The camera is called the instax mini 40, and it has a decisively retro style. Fujifilm says the camera supports mini-format film and will launch on April 21, 2021.

It’s the latest in the series of instax instant cameras allowing users to take photos and print them on the spot. Along with the launch of the instax mini 40, Fujifilm is also launching a new “Contact Sheet” mini-format instax film that has text in orange, giving a classic touch to a black frame around the photo. The new instant film style simulates a contact sheet, a bromide sheet printed with photos taken in films allowing photographers to check individual images.

Instax mini 40 camera has an automatic exposure function originally introduced in the mini 11 that launched last May. The setting allows the camera to automatically optimize shutter speed, flash output, and other settings depending on shooting conditions. The goal is to allow the user to take perfect photos in bright outdoor conditions and dark indoor conditions alike.

Fujifilm also fits the camera with a selfie mode for taking selfies and close-up shots accomplished by pulling out the front edge of the camera’s lens after it’s powered on. The surface of the camera has a premium texture that resembles leather in black offsetting a silver frame.

When the camera launches later this month, it will also launch with a couple of available accessories at the same time, including a synthetic shoulder strap and a synthetic leather camera case. Fujifilm hasn’t announced pricing for the camera, the new film, or accessories at this time. Presumably, that information will be revealed closer to launch.