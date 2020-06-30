Fujifilm GFX firmware upgrade try to make old cameras feel new

The smartphone market is notorious for a high “turnover” rate, where smartphones are quickly made obsolete by newer models or by the lack of software updates just after two years. In contrast, camera makers are trying to sell the image of a company that cares for your four-digit investment, pushing updates that bring new capabilities on models older than your smartphone. That’s the message that Fujifilm is trying to convey with what it bills as the biggest firmware upgrade in the history of its three GFX cameras, the oldest of which is now more than three years old.

The Fujifilm GFX 50S launched in 2017 introduced a new 55mm Large Format sensor to eclipse the common 35mm full frame sensor. Since then, the company has put out the GFX 50R and GFX100 to start filling its new GFX range. All three are now receiving an update that pretty much puts them on par with each other, at least as far as their hardware can actually support.

For example, the GFX 100 is getting an “ETERNA Bleach Bypass” processing mode while the GFX 50S and 50R are limited to emulating Fujifilm motion picture film colors and tonality in “ETERNA” mode. Likewise, the GFX100 gets a boost in low-light AF performance down to -5EV but the two older cameras will have to make do with Low Light Priority AF-S mode. On the other hand, the GFX 50S and 50R are now getting the same Smooth Skin Effect already available on the GFX 100.

All three cameras are getting some common features and improvements regardless of the model. Improvements in Face/Eye AF and AF bracketing are being rolled out across the board and rating information stored by all three cameras will be supported by more photo editing software.

There are also some new features exclusive to the GFX 100, however. Compatibility with gimbals and drones, like those from DJI, will support recording controls and adjusting some settings while attached to the hardware. The camera will also be able to output RAW video in 4K/29.99p to the ATOMOS NINJA V field monitor, at least once the new firmware for that device also becomes available.