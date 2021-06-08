FuboTV sports-centric streaming service comes to LG webOS smart TVs

Almost anyone and everyone have a streaming service these days, mostly revolving around brands and properties. There are, of course, some that are focused on specific themes, especially sports. Among those, FuboTV is probably at the top of the list for its selection of sports live TV streaming content but, despite its popularity, it has been noticeably absent on at least one platform. That has finally changed and owners of LG’s latest smart TV will finally have accesso to FuboTV, if they’re willing to pay the price, of course.

The announcement is pretty straightforward. 2018 up to 2021 models of LG’s webOS-based smart TVs will be able to find and install the fuboTV app from the platform’s app store. Once installed and subscribed, owners will have access to over 100 channels spanning sports, news, and even entertainment.

Beyond the content selection, the FuboTV app also offers several features on top of what the LG smart TV itself does, some of them geared towards sports, of course. The app can, for example, be set to automatically record series and teams with just one click so that sports fans won’t have to worry about missing a single game. The app can also support up to six user profiles, each with its own set of recordings and recommendations.

FuboTV and LG are positioning the latter’s 2021 OLED TV lineup as the perfect way to watch all that sports content. With 12 models to choose from spanning 48 to 83 inches in size, the OLED 4K TVs’ support for HDR10 PRO, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos audio promises to turn couch viewers into sports spectators. Of course, the TVs go beyond sports and the new webOS 6.0 release revamps the user experience to something more fitting a smart TV these days.

FuboTV doesn’t come for free, of course, and costs at least $65 a month, more if you decide to opt into some addons. LG smart TV owners, however, will be able to take advantage of a free trial when they install the FuboTV app once it becomes available on their big screens.