fuboTV now lets Apple TV users watch four sports games at once

FuboTV, a live streaming service that largely revolves around sports, has announced a new feature for Apple TV users that enables them to watch four shows at the same time. This new feature is a modern take on the old picture-in-picture feature that has been available on many TV models for years, taking advantage of the increasing screen sizes and platform capabilities.

The fuboTV update on Apple TV brings Multiview 2.0, a redesign of the company’s Multiview feature introduced last year. In its latest iteration, Multiview enables Apple TV users to increase the number of shows they watch simultaneously from two to four on a single screen.

The company says that it has likewise improved the feature’s customization options and made its interface more intuitive, giving users multiple ways to access the tool. Users can initially launch a program in Multiview using the options menu, for example, then click “Add Channel” to add another two or three shows to the screen.

Using the press-and-hold control option, users can also make one of the channels fullscreen, remove a channel or two, move the channel to a different corner of the screen, and change to a different channel. The feature is rolling out now and Apple TV users can expect to see it ‘in the coming days,’ according to the company.

There’s an obvious benefit to Multiview 2.0 — you can quickly toggle over to one show while another is on a commercial break. The biggest benefit is arguably for sports fans, however, who will be able to watch multiple games at the same time, toggling to the one that is most interesting at any given moment, instead of having to watch one live and DVR the rest.