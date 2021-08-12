Frostpunk 2 revealed and it sounds a lot more brutal than the first

When it launched in 2018, Frostpunk quickly became known as one of the bleakest and most difficult city-building simulation games around. Set in a post-apocalyptic world that has frozen over, Frostpunk tasked players with managing the world’s last city, keeping its citizens warm and alive while potentially imposing harsh rules to achieve that goal. Today, we learned that Frostpunk is getting a sequel, and this time around, oil will be the resource players will chase to stop the perpetual winter from taking over.

There isn’t a ton that’s been revealed about Frostpunk 2 just yet. For instance, we don’t know when the game will launch – the Steam listing merely shows the release date as “TBA.” Developer 11 Bit Studios announced Frostpunk 2 with a debut trailer today, and you can check that out as we’ve embedded it below.

The Steam listing tells us that Frostpunk 2 is set 30 years after the events of the first game, and the climate crisis hasn’t gotten any better in the time between games. “You play as the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis where the expansion and search for new sources of power is an unavoidable reality,” the listing reads. “After the age of coal, conquering Frostland for the oil extraction industry is expected to be the new salvation of what’s left of humanity. However, change does not come easily, and not everyone in this new multi-layered society will welcome this new direction.”

In a statement published in that same listing, Frostpunk 2 co-director, Jakub Stokalski says that 11 Bit Studios’ goal is to make a game that “goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk.” Stokalski also says that we should expect “a wide universe of choices” that will let us build cities however we want to and suggests that “the conflict between humans and their nature” will be at the core of pretty much system in Frostpunk 2.

If you liked the first Frostpunk, then it sounds like 11 Bit Studios is trying to improve its sequel in pretty much every way. We’ll let you know when more about Frostpunk 2 is revealed, but considering that all we’ve got for the moment is an announcement trailer and a few screenshots, it could be a while before we learn more.