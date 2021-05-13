Frito-Lay recalls a bunch of Ruffles potato chips over flavor mix-up

Frito-Lay has recalled some of its Ruffles potato chips in several US states because the flavors applied to the chips were mixed up, potentially putting people who have food allergies at risk of exposure to undeclared ingredients.

The recall specifically involves the Ruffles ‘All Dressed’ potato chips product sold in 16-1/8oz bags. The issue, according to the company’s recall announcement, is that some bags of these ‘All Dressed’ chips were filled with the wrong flavor, potentially putting consumers who have a milk allergy at risk of consuming the undeclared ingredient.

If you do have a milk sensitivity or allergy, you’re encouraged to discard the chips, assuming you have one of the recalled bags. If you don’t have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, you can safely eat the potato chips, though you may note that they have a different flavor than you were expecting.

The recalled chips were distributed specifically to Sam’s Club stores in nine states, including North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The recall doesn’t cover any of these chips sold at other stores nor any other Ruffles products.

Consumers can determine whether they have one of the recalled Ruffles potato chips bags by checking the ‘Guaranteed Fresh’ date on the bags, as well as their manufacturing codes, size, and the UPC listed on the back of the bag. The full list of codes and other identifying details can be found in the recall notice here.