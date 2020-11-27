Fresh basil recalled in several states over risk of parasitic infection

Around 15,000 units of fresh basil have been recalled in several states over the risk of Cyclospora, a parasite that can cause illness in people who contract it. The recall is described as voluntary and made ‘out of an abundance of caution’ after the Florida Department of Agriculture tested one package and identified the possible contamination.

The recall covers multiple brand names used on fresh basil from Shenandoah Growers, which says the basil products were distributed in multiple states on the Eastern half of the US, including Florida, Virginia, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, and Washington DC.

The basil originates from Colombia and was distributed to stores in the US from October 20 to October 30. Impacted brand names include The Fresh Market, Nature’s Promise, Simple Truth, O Organics, That’s Tasty, and Wild Harvest. Only organic basil sold in clamshell packages is affected.

The FDA has a list of the UPCs, lot numbers, and sizes identifiable on the recalled products — you can find the list here. Each clamshell package features its lot code. Stores have been alerted to remove this basil from shelves, though given the age of the recalled basil, it’s likely none of these units are still being sold.

There aren’t any reported illnesses related to this product. Infection caused by the parasite Cyclosporia can result in nausea, vomiting, severe stomach pain, diarrhea, fatigue, and aches. The infection, the recall notes, can be treated by a doctor with antibiotics.