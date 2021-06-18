Frasier 2022 revival cast teased with notes on Martin

An interview with Kelsey Grammer revealed a few previously rumored details about the next chapter for Frasier Crane. Some cast members will not be returning – most notably John Mahoney, who passed away in the year 2018. As Mahoney portrayed a main character in the main Frasier series, the first episode will deal with the subject of the death of Martin Crane, right off the bat.

A chat with CBS’ The Talk via Yahoo Entertainment had Kelsey Grammer confirm a few bits of information on the Frasier revival. The show is expected to start filming in the year 2022. Per Grammer, this show will show “the family back together, in a new world.” Grammer continued, “They’re going to be in a new place. They’ll be in a new city. [There’ll] be a new set of circumstances.”

It’s possible this new show will take place in Chicago. Grammer’s wording could go either way, as he says of Frasier, “we last saw him leaving for Chicago and that played out…we’re going to deal with that in the context of the new show.”

Included for certain in the crew are:

• Writer Chris Harris

• Writer Joe Cristalli

• Producer Tom Russo

• Producer Jordan McMahon

• Producer Kelsey Grammer

Chris Harris was a presenter on Top Gear from 2016 to 2021, a presenter on Extra Gear from 2016 to 2018, and a host on /Drive on NBCSN from 2014 to 2019. He was also a host on the show Drive: Chris Harris on Cars.

Joe Christalli previously worked on the production staff of The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien from 2009 to 2010, then as a researcher on Conan from 2010 to 2011. He worked as an “assistant to writers” on How I Met Your Mother from 2011 to 2013, then as production staff from 2013 to 2014 for the show Raising Hope. He was a staff writer for Life in Pieces from 2015 to 2019.

Jordan McMahon previously worked on You’re Not a Monster (TV series), and Light as a Feather (TV series). Tom Russo was a producer for Light as a Feather (TV series) from 2018 to 2019, executive producer for You’re Not a Monster (TV series) in 2019, and executive producer for The Salon (TV series) in 2020 for 6 episodes.

Tom Russo was also a producer for The Monkey King Havoc in Heavens Palace in 2014, then produced The Monkey King: The Legend Begins in 2022. He’s also listed as executive producer for an “Untitled Alec Baldwin/Kelsey Grammer Project (TV Series) that’s in pre-production, as is the case with this latest Frasier show.

Grammer also revealed this week that “it looks like most of the other cast is going to come back – they’ve all been invited.” We have yet to hear confirmations for any of these cast members in any official capacity – but Grammer has previously suggested that he would not consider returning to the show unless the other main actors returned as well, including David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane), Peri Gilpin (Roz Doyle), and Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon).