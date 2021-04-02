FOX drops ‘Bless the Harts’ adult animated comedy after two seasons

FOX has confirmed that its adult animated series Bless the Harts will not be renewed for a third season, making the current second season the last. The series will be replaced in the network’s lineup with a different animated series targeted at adults, joining multiple other budding shows FOX has in the pipeline.

Adult animation has seen a resurgence in popularity over the past several years, ushering in shows like Rick & Morty and Bob’s Burgers. The genre is still largely dominated by only a handful of shows, however, and many fail to stick around for anything nearing The Simpsons‘ lifespan.

Bless the Harts is the latest adult animation to be cancelled early in its life and, according to Deadline, the decision was made due to poor ratings among the target audience. The second season will wrap up in May; viewers can also stream the show on Hulu.

FOX will bring back its animated hits The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers. The network also has a number of freshman animated shows in the pipeline, including Housebroken, Prince Wawa, Ocean Village, Shell Beach, and more.

We’ve seen a number of animated shows aimed at adults pop up on both TV networks and streaming services — and many disappeared just as quickly. There was, for example, Netflix original Tuca & Bertie that was canceled after only one season.