Fourth Ram Truck “Built to Serve Edition” pickup lands in Q1

Ram Truck has announced that the fourth edition of its armed forces-inspired and limited-edition “Built to Serve” trucks is ready to go. The Built to Serve Edition Ram 1500 pickups honor the five branches of the US Armed Forces. Ram is offering the fourth edition of the pickup with 1000 models in Tank and 1000 units in Flame Red.

The interior is inspired by the military and features Medium Greystone accents and standard content that encourages owner customization. The fourth edition of the truck series will be in showrooms in Q1 2021. The trucks are meant to be a way to honor all those who serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Ram continues to launch a new Built to Serve Edition model representing one of the land, sea, or air military branches approximately every three months. Each of the five military service branches has been or will be honored with two specially selected exterior paint colors that “evoke the spirit, the mission, and history of that service.”

Built to Serve Edition trucks are offered in the following colors and production numbers:

Gator (1,000 units) and Diamond Black Crystal (1,000)

Ceramic Gray (1,000) and Patriot Blue (1,000)

Anvil (1,250) and Billet Silver Metallic (1,500)

Tank (1,000) and Flame Red (1,000)

Spitfire (500) and Bright White (500)

The special edition trucks have a unique treatment on the front end with an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers, and premium lighting with black bezels. The trucks also feature black badges, black wheel-to-wheel sidesteps, and dual four-inch black exhaust tips. Interiors are accented with unique corresponding color stitching in light frost, light ambassador blue, light diesel gray, medium greystone, or orange. The trucks also have several other special touches, and trucks with the 4×4 off-road group feature number of skid plates and all-terrain tires.