Forza Street brings free-to-play races to Android and iOS

Typically, the only way to get your Forza kicks is through the Forza Motorsport or Forza Horizon series, which have been two of Xbox platform’s more popular exclusives for a number of years. Today, that all changed, as Microsoft has launched Forza Street on iOS and Android.

Forza Street isn’t exactly a new game, as it’s been available on PC for a couple of years at this point. Players probably shouldn’t dive in to Forza Street expecting something similar to Forza Motorsport, either. In a blog post today on Xbox Wire, Forza Street design director Andy Beaudoin notes that the game is about pick-up-and-play races, not necessarily about the simulation racing that the mainline Forza series is known for.

“This all-new Forza experience lets you jump into the game for quick, under-a-minute races where you compete to unlock new cars and upgrade parts to grow your car collection,” Beaudoin wrote. “We are excited for iOS and Android players to jump into this free to play mobile experience designed to be played anytime, anywhere, and excite anyone who loves cars.”

Being a free-to-play game, there are naturally in-app purchases and premium currencies that you can use to unlock new cars. There are also launch bonuses aimed at getting players who are there at the start hooked. Those who download and play the game between now and June 5th will get a 2017 Ford GT added to their garage along with a certain amount of in-game credits and gold, which in turn will allow them to buy more cars.

Galaxy owners who are downloading the game from the Galaxy Store are in for even more perks. In addition to the bonuses listed above, all Samsung device owners downloading from the Galaxy Store will get a 2015 Ford Mustang GT with a special Galaxy paint job. If you’re playing on a device from the Galaxy S20 family, you’ll also get a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with that same paint job, and even more credits and gold.

So, while Galaxy owners will definitely want to download the game from the Galaxy Store, the rest of us are left grabbing it from our respective app stores. You can find Forza Street today on the Google Play Store [download] or the iOS App Store [download], depending on your phone of choice.