Forza Horizon 5 reveals full PC specs and supported accessories

The release date for Forza Horizon 5 is quickly approaching, and today we’re learning more about the PC version of the game. Not only are Microsoft and the team at Playground Games sharing updated PC recommendations for Forza Horizon 5, but the two companies have also shared supported peripherals for the game. If you’re planning to dive into Forza Horizon 5 with a racing wheel, then this information is definitely for you.

In a blog post to the Forza website today, Playground Games announced that it has revised the minimum specifications that were previously listed on Steam and the Microsoft Store. The studio shared minimum, recommended, and ideal specifications both for AMD and NVIDIA rigs in the handy image you see embedded below. Take a look at what Forza Horizon 5 will take to run on PC:

As you can see, those are some rather beefy specifications to run this game at its ideal settings, with Playground listing the RTX 3080 and Radeon RX 6800 XT in the ideal specifications. To meet the minimum specification, you’ll still need either a Radeon RX 470 or an NVIDIA GTX 970, while the recommended specs list the Radeon RX 590 and the GTX 1070. Finally, regardless of the type of rig you have, you’ll need to have at least Windows 10’s November 2019 update (1909) installed, along with at least 110GB of free storage space on your computer.

We also got confirmation today that the PC version of Forza Horizon 5 will support unlocked framerates, raytracing, 4K resolution, HDR, and 21:9 ultrawide displays. In addition, Playground revealed supported peripherals from Logitech, Thrustmaster, and Fanatec. Have a look at them below:

Logitech: Driving Force, G25, G27, G29, G920, G923PS, G923XB, Momo

Thrustmaster: Ferrari 458, T150 RS, T300 RS, T500 RS, TMX, T-GT, TS-XW, TX, TS-PC

Fanatec: V1, V2, V2.5, CSL, CSL DD, DD1, DD2, Universal HUB device

All in all, it sounds like Forza Horizon 5 will be a beast of a game on PC, especially if that ideal specification is anything to go on. Forza Horizon 5 is out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 5th.