Forza Horizon 5 released on Xbox Game Pass, immediately goes HAM with millions of players

Microsoft released Forza Horizon 5 on November 9, 2021 for Xbox Series X, in the Microsoft Store on PC, with Steam, and with Xbox Game Pass. This game was released with Xbox Game Pass for multiple platforms, including Xbox (console), PC (Windows), and through the system’s Beta Cloud Gaming interface. This means you could potentially be playing Forza Horizon 5 on your tiny baby smartphone by the end of the day today.

Forza Horizon 5 was released in a bunch of different bundles on different platforms on day 1. The Standard Edition includes the Forza Horizon 5 full game and nothing else, and that’s available on Xbox Game Pass. That’s the version most people will likely buy.

A Deluxe Edition was released for multiple platforms with both the game and Car Pass. The Car Pass system enables additional vehicles and features in the game, and will likely be highly recommended by the game itself once users drop in and start their vehicle-based journey.

That idea is reinforced by the fact that users who own Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition on their console, PC, or are playing with Xbox Game Pass, they’ll be able to purchase a “Premium Add-ons Bundle” with all the content that’s otherwise available with the game’s Premium Edition.

A Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 includes the full game, Car Pass, a VIP Membership, an Expansions Bundle, and a Welcome Pack. And we’re sure if Microsoft were able to include any other names for “additional content”, they’d do so. UPDATE: Like this limited edition controller – speak of the devil!

Forza Horizons 5 was developed by Playground Games, published by Turn10 Studios, and released by Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios. This game was directed by Mike Brown, and is available for play in both single-player and multiplayer gameplay.

Per data recorded by KudosPrime, using the game’s in-game leaderboard data, Forza Horizon 5 has nearly 3 million players, and it’s only just been released today. Yesterday before the game’s official launch, leaderboards indicated over 1 million players had already begun to drive. Early Access users started to filter in on the 5th and a huge spike of players appeared over the past half day, reaching nearly 3 million here at around noon Eastern Time, November 9, 2021. This should put the game on course to be the most popular Forza of the bunch, by a long shot – we’ll be keeping track!