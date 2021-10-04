Forza Horizon 5 full achievements list revealed

Ever since Forza Horizon 5 was announced at E3 2021, Microsoft and Playground Games have been trickle releasing new information about the game. As we get closer to launch, those info drops have been getting more and more significant, and today, the two companies gave us a boatload of new information by revealing the complete list of achievements for Forza Horizon 5. Achievement hunters will want to have a look at this full list, as there don’t seem to be any hidden achievements.

With no hidden achievements, that means this list is full of spoilers. Those who have played a Forza Horizon game before probably already have a good idea of what to expect from Forza Horizon 5, but the fact remains: if you’re trying to go into Forza Horizon 5 as fresh as possible, you probably want to stop reading here. With that out of the way, check out the full list of achievements, complete with descriptions and point values, below:

Welcome to México – Arrive at Horizon Festival México – 10

Race into Action – Complete any Horizon Race Event – 10

Adaptable – Complete the On a Wing and a Prayer Showcase Event – 10

Icebreaker – Participate in a Horizon Arcade Event – 10

Mi Casa – Unlock the first Player House – 10

First Love – Purchase your first car from the Autoshow – 10

This Is The Way – Start a new chapter of the Horizon Adventure – 30

Viva Horizon! – Unlock your first Horizon Finale Event – 20

Putting on a Show – Win every Showcase Event – 10

AWDyssey – Build the Horizon Wilds Outpost – 10

Ask Any Racer, Any Real Racer – Build the Horizon Street Scene Outpost – 10

Far from the Mudding Crowd – Build the Horizon Apex Outpost – 10

There’s Always Money in the Baja Stand – Build the Horizon Baja Outpost – 10

Adrenaline Rush – Build the Horizon Rush Outpost – 10

Hall of Famer – Reach the Horizon Hall of Fame – 50

How to Race Friends and Influence People – Earn 3 stars in the ‘Tristan’ Chapter of the ‘Born Fast’ Horizon Story – 10

Cover to Cover – Earn 3 stars on all chapters in a single Horizon Story – 20

Tourist Attraction – Complete your first Horizon Tour Race Event – 10

Show Me Your Moves! – Play any EventLab Event created by another player – 10

Good Carma – Give another player some Kudos to show your appreciation – 10

Album Cover – Take a photo of the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE for Horizon Promo – 10

Fit to Print – Take 50 photos of Legendary cars for Horizon Promo – 30

A Forza Edition to my Collection – Earn a Forza Edition car from a Wheelspin or Super Wheelspin – 10

Manufacturer Affinity – Earn a Manufacturer Bonus – 10

You Could Say I’m a Fan – Earn a Manufacturer Bonus for a collection of 25 or more cars – 30

An Item Of Extreme Value – Discover and photograph the Golden Tlaloc Totem – 10

No Stone Unturned – Complete your first Expedition – 30

Chicken Dinner – Win your first game of The Eliminator – 30

Jackpot – Fully complete a run of Super7 – 20

Seasoned Veteran – Complete a Festival Playlist activity in every season – 50

Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course – Win 80 different Race Events in México – 50

Unbeatable Triumph – Win 6 different Race Events against Unbeatable Drivatars – 30

Living Legend – Earn 300 stars from PR Stunts in México – 50

I Have the High Ground – Win 3 Rivals Events in 3 different PI Classes while driving the same car – 30

Unlimited Prowess! – Complete Round Three in all 5 Themes of Horizon Arcade – 20

Ride and Seek – Discover and drive every road in México – 20

Min, Meet Max – Complete all Events in a Festival Playlist Series – 20

Better Than New – Restore 14 Barn Finds in México – 20

Complete Collection – Find and smash all 250 Bonus Boards in México – 30

Ford of the Wings – Earn 3 Stars at the Eagle’s Perch Danger Sign in a Ford Supervan 3 – 20

Mogul – Purchase all 7 Player Houses – 30

Long Gone – Win the Goliath Race Event – 20

Gotta Smash ‘Em All – Complete 5 Seasonal Smashable Challenges – 10

Cactus Makes Perfect – Smash 500 cacti during México’s Wet Season – 10

A Royal Affair – At sunrise, take a photo of your car with some monarch butterflies at Hotel Mirador Balderrama – 10

Dust in the Lens – Take a photo featuring the Gran Telescopio and a dust storm – 10

Stunning Photography – Take a photo during a tropical storm – 10

A Heart of Gold – Send another player a Gift Drop – 10

Water Performance – Earn 3 stars at the Puerta Pétrea and La Marisma Trailblazers within 2 minutes – 20

You’re the Champion – Win any Event in Horizon Open – 10

Treasure Hunter – Find all Treasure Chests in a Festival Playlist Series – 20

Front Runner – Finish 5 Horizon Tour Race Events ahead of all Drivatars – 20

New Tune – Find a place to install the Horizon Pulse Radio Beacon – 10

That is a very long list, and as always, we can tell which achievements will likely be the most difficult by their score. Expect to put a lot of time into the achievements worth 50 points because those will probably take some combination of grinding and skill. For instance, the 50 point achievement “Living Legend” tasks players with earning a whopping 300 stars from PR stunts scattered throughout Mexico – and Forza Horizon veterans will know that’s no small feat.

Another 50 point achievement, “Racing and Pacing and Plotting the Course,” will require 80 victories in race events to unlock, so that one will take some time. Of course, most of the achievements aren’t worth 50 points, so those should be easier to earn. Some of them have downright wacky unlock conditions, such as “Cactus Makes Perfect,” which requires that players smash 500 cacti during Mexico’s wet season. We imagine many people will earn that achievement without even realizing it existed.

So, if you’re planning to jump into Forza Horizon 5 when the time comes, then browse through this list of achievements to see the challenges which await. Forza Horizon 5 is out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 5th, 2021.