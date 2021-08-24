Forza Horizon 5 detailed with opening gameplay video, cover cars, and new controller

While we went into today’s Gamescom Xbox Showcase mostly in the dark, it was a foregone conclusion that we’d see more from Forza Horizon 5. Unquestionably one of the biggest Xbox releases of the year, Forza Horizon 5 was bound to be on tap, and on tap it was. We didn’t just get to see new gameplay from Forza Horizon 5, but rather the first 8 minutes of the game.

Anyone who has played a Forza Horizon game before knows that the openings are generally fantastic, and the same is true for Forza Horizon 5. We won’t spoil the specifics for those who may not want to see the opening until the game is here and they have controller in-hand, but we will say that we get to see multiple cars drive through multiple environments. It’s a good showcase for the different biomes present in Forza Horizon 5‘s Mexico.

You can see the opening in the video embedded above, but in the video embedded below, we get to see the cover cars for Forza Horizon 5. As it turns out, the two cars on the cover of Forza Horizon 5 will be the Mercedes-AMG One and 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands, a pair that strikes a similar theme to the Forza Horizon box covers that came before it.

Finally, Microsoft also revealed the Forza Horizon 5 limited edition Xbox Wireless Controller today. If you’ve been looking for a controller with some color to it, this is probably it, with a transparent yellow shell that shows off the controller’s custom-colored rumble motor. In addition, we’ll get textured grips, colored triggers, and even some DLC for Forza Horizon 5 that includes a Forza edition car, a cosmetic item, and a victory emote.

The controller is up for pre-order today and launches on November 9th. Unfortunately, that limited edition branding means a higher price tag than we usually see on Xbox Wireless Controllers, as the Forza Horizon 5 gamepad will set you back a whopping $74.99. Forza Horizon 5 will be out on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on November 5th.