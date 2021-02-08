Forza Horizon 4 heads to Steam next month

Over time, Microsoft has been attempting to make its games more accessible to PC players. This started with the company committing to bringing its first-party Xbox games over to PC. Then Microsoft made a PC version of Xbox Game Pass, and we’ve even seen a large number of games launch on Steam in addition to the Microsoft Store. Microsoft announced today that Forza Horizon 4 will soon be joining those first-party games on Steam, and it’ll be arriving next month.

Specifically, Microsoft confirmed today that Forza Horizon 4 will be arriving on Steam on March 9th. The Steam listing for the game is already live, but there aren’t any details about how much the game will cost. Microsoft also says that the Fortune Island and LEGO Speed Champions expansions will be available, but we don’t know how much those will cost either.

Of course, PC gamers who want to play Forza Horizon 4 probably already have, as the game is available through Xbox Game Pass for PC. Still, the key difference between Steam and Xbox Game Pass is that you actually own the game when you buy it through Steam, and that could be an important distinction when it comes to Forza Horizon 4.

It wasn’t too long ago that Microsoft delisted Forza Horizon 3 entirely, which means that if you didn’t own it before it was delisted, there’s no way to buy it digitally now. While Xbox One owners can still buy a physical copy of the game second-hand, PC players don’t have this option. With that in mind, it might be a good idea for any Forza fans to pick up the game from Steam in anticipation of it being delisted after Forza Horizon 5 is released at some point in the future.

In any case, Microsoft says that the Steam version will be cross-play compatible as well, so you’ll be able to play with friends regardless of the platform they’re on. The Steam version of Forza Horizon 4 is out on March 9th, so we’ll keep an eye out for more details about it.