Fortnite’s third birthday bash leak reveals special weapon wraps

The battle royale portion of Epic’s hit game Fortnite will turn three years old later this month, and, as with the past two milestones, the company has planned a birthday celebration event for players. Though Epic hasn’t revealed any official details about this event, we’ve seen a few leaks pop up since the most recent update hinting at the celebration and what it will offer players.

In the past, Epic has released pretty big birthday celebrations for Fortnite, including transforming the Battle Bus into a Birthday Bus featuring streamers and festive music in the background. It seems likely that we’ll see this same sort of thing later this month when the third birthday nears.

Leaked in-locker showcase of the other upcoming 2020 Birthday wrap! This wrap is still in the works, so this may not look how it is when it is released.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/y8l8LQD0VU — FortniteFevers | Fortnite News & Leaks! (@FortniteFevers) September 14, 2020

Fortnite Battle Royale’s third birthday will be on September 26, a Saturday, but it’s possible that we’ll see the celebration kick off on Friday and likely last a few days beyond that. Another game update is expected to drop next week, paving the way for the 2020 Birthday Bash, and we’ll likely see far more leaks related to it once the patch is available.

LEAKED BIRTHDAY WRAP IN-GAME! (This is not the final wrap as it is still unfinished.)#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/oliyILssQs — FortniteFevers | Fortnite News & Leaks! (@FortniteFevers) September 11, 2020

Despite that, a couple of birthday-related weapon wraps have been leaked by data miner @FortniteFevers, including a green wrap featuring confetti and one that (possibly) represents a birthday cake. The account is careful to note that both of the wraps may experience design changes before they are released in the game.

It’s unclear how these wraps will be offered to players — whether they’ll be served up as gifts or will have to be unlocked by completing challenges. Presumably, Epic will also release other cosmetics and possibly skins to go along with the birthday celebration, though it’s hard to say at this point what it may have planned.