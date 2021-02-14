Fortnite’s The Flash skin bundle finally hits the Item Shop

Last week, Epic Games introduced its new Flash skin bundle for Fortnite battle royale alongside an event called The Flash Cup, which offered players the opportunity to get the skin early. The event kicked off on February 10 with a Duos tournament, tasking players to complete up to 10 matches during the three-hour gaming window. Each region’s top-performing teams unlocked the Flash outfit — and now it is finally available to everyone else in the Item Shop.

Epic occasionally offers free early access to upcoming skins in the form of a brief public tournament — one of its Galaxy skins being a past example. Those who competed in The Flash Cup and ranked high enough in their region received the Flash outfit, as well as the Speed Force Back Bling.

The Fastest Man Alive arrives on the Island 🏃 Grab The Flash Outfit along with the rest of his Set in the Shop now! pic.twitter.com/uxuaGkg2Mk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 14, 2021

If you missed the event or didn’t rank high enough, you can now purchase the skin from the Fortnite Item Shop. The full Flash Set includes the outfit, as well as the Speed Force Slashers Pickaxe, a dual-bolt offering that produces lightning. Joining those items is the Speed Force Back Bling and Quick Bite Emote.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the DC Comics universe arrive in Fortnite. The most notable example was the Gotham takeover at Tilted Towers, which included a complete makeover for the city, batarangs, and more. Other additions have included skins of Batman, Catwoman, Green Arrow, Aquaman, Black Manta, The Joker, and Poison Ivy.

It’s unclear whether the Flash is considered one of the Fortnite season 5 ‘hunters’ — and we don’t yet know what role the hunters will play in the season’s finale. The storyline has Agent Jonesy flipping through different realities in search of warriors to bring to the island.