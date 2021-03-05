Fortnite’s split-screen bug still hitting some players after 15.50 update

Epic Games released Fortnite update version 15.50 earlier this week, and with that update came a fix for the split-screen ‘ready up’ issue. Epic said on the Fortnite Status Twitter account Thursday that the issue had been marked as ‘resolved’ and the split-screen functionality has been restored. In a new update today, the company says that some players are still impacted by the bug.

Fortnite‘s split-screen functionality is exactly what it sounds like: a new mode in which two local players can share the same screen. The split-screen feature is akin to what you’d have enjoyed on the older consoles before online multiplayer gameplay became commonplace.

The stability issue has been resolved, and Split Screen has been re-enabled. pic.twitter.com/fN6THcLi4l — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 4, 2021

The split-screen feature is only available on Fortnite for consoles. A few days ago, the functionality was disabled due to a ‘stability issue,’ according to Epic Games. Two days later, Epic said that the problem had been fixed and the split-screen functionality restored.

Though marked as resolved with the release of v15.50, we're aware that the Split Screen "Ready Up!" issue has not been resolved fully for players. We are working to address this. pic.twitter.com/i4fQIHwERc — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 5, 2021

It seems that the version 15.50 update wasn’t a complete fix for the problem, which Epic noted in a new tweet on the Fortnite Status Twitter account today. The company said that some players are still impacted by the split-screen ‘ready up’ problem, which prevents the second player from readying up.

‘We are working to address this,’ Epic notes on the split-screen issue card on the Fortnite Trello board. It’s unclear when the fix will be available, but it’s reasonable to assume it will arrive with the next game update. The problem impacts both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.