Fortnite’s second wild week brings popular items back from the vault

Epic has introduced the second Wild Week for Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 7. This time around, the company has brought multiple popular items back from the vault, all of them revolving around jumps, bounces, and getting across the island quickly. As with other Wild Weeks, this next loadout will only be available for one week.

Epic calls its new Wild Week “High Flying,” which makes sense when you consider the items it brought back. Until next Thursday, Fortnite players have access to the Jump Pad, Bounce Pad, Rift-to-Go, and other items that send them into the air. These items fundamentally change gameplay, paving the way for old strategies that got players through past seasons.

The Wild Weeks event is a time for Epic to keep things feeling a bit fresh as a season nears its end. We’re only days away from the end of the current alien-themed season, though we don’t yet know what to expect from the upcoming Chapter 2 – Season 8.

In addition to the return of these items, Epic says that its battle royale vendors (NPCs) will be offering Spawn Rift services, making it easier for players to quickly escape an opponent or the storm. As expected, the new Wild Week also comes with its own Legendary Quest, helping players max out their XP and unlock Battle Pass items before the season ends.

Assuming nothing changes, the current Fortnite season will end in a couple of weeks and Season 8 will arrive on or immediately after September 12. Epic hasn’t yet said whether it plans to hold a live event to usher in the new season, but based on this season’s theme, it seems reasonable to expect some sort of big alien battle to wrap things up.