Fortnite’s next Gaming Legend is a familiar face for PlayStation fans

Considering the title of Fortnite‘s current season – Primal – it probably shouldn’t be a surprise to hear that the next addition to the Gaming Legends series is Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn. Indeed, it seems that the leaks we’ve been seeing over the past day or so were accurate. Not only will Aloy be joining with her own bundle that’ll be available in the item shop, but there will be a special PlayStation-only tournament and a new limited-time mode featuring Aloy and Lara Croft as well.

Aloy’s outfit will be available in Fortnite‘s item shop beginning on April 15th, which is this Thursday. Also available will be an array of Horizon Zero Dawn-themed items: the Blaze Canister Back Bling, the Glinthawk Glider, Aloy’s Spear Pickaxe, the Heart-rizon Emote, the Focus effect, and the Shield-Weaver Wrap. All of these items will be available separately or in the Horizon Zero Dawn bundle, but unfortunately for us, the prices of these items and the bundle weren’t revealed today.

Epic and Sony have also revealed that anyone who owns the Aloy Outfit and plays Fortnite on PlayStation 5 will unlock the Ice Hunter style, which you can see along with all of the other Horizon Zero Dawn-themed items in the image above. Sorry PlayStation 4 owners, it looks like you’ll have to sit that particular promotion out.

One thing you won’t have to sit out is the Aloy Cup on April 14th, which will only be open to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. This is a duos tournament where teams of two will be able to compete in 10 matches across a three-hour time window. The top-scoring teams from each regions will get the Horizon Zero Dawn bundle early. If you’re looking to rack up as many points as possible, then get comfortable with the bow, as you’ll get bonus points for each elimination you make with a bow in those 10 matches.

Then we have the limited-time even featuring Lara Croft, which is appropriately called Team Up! Aloy & Lara. This is, again, a duos mode, only this time around one player on the team will take up the mantle of Aloy and the other will play as Lara. If you’re playing Aloy, you’ll only be able to use the bow, while Lara players will be limited to her dual pistols, so you’ll need to upgrade your weaponry through crafting if you want to have the firepower to make it deep into a match.

Team Up! Aloy & Lara will only be available for a couple of days, going live at 6 AM PDT/9 AM EDT on April 16th and running to the same time on April 18th. The Aloy Cup, meanwhile, will be taking place tomorrow – regional start times can be found under the Compete tab in-game, and you can see the scoring breakdown for the tournament over at the Fortnite website.