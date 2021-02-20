Fortnite’s latest crossover adds two iconic Street Fighter characters

The Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 5 crossovers aren’t over yet. Epic has just taken the wraps off its next hunters, two iconic characters from popular fighting game Street Fighter. The company revealed the Agent Jonesy audio transmission teaser, then almost immediately published the reveal trailer, giving players a look at both new skins.

It didn’t take long for Epic to go from teasing the latest crossover to releasing it — as such, we’ve got both an Agent Jonesy audio log and the official launch trailer, which shows the agent appear in an old school Street Fighter arcade game, where he beams two characters into the Fortnite dimension.

:: Incoming Transmission – Reality Log 3DO-T ::

Targets Description: Round 1. FIGHT pic.twitter.com/xfQwerKM9a — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 19, 2021

The audio log includes a conversation between Agent Jonesy and some unnamed foe who, based on the dialogue, is attempting to fight with the Fortnite character. Anyone familiar with the Street Fighter universe will immediately recognize references to the games.

Joining that audio transmission is a new half-minute trailer showing Agent Jonesy in the Street Fighter arcade game where he beams the fighters Ryu and Chun-Li back with him to the battle royale island. This makes the two characters the season’s latest ‘hunters.’

Neither Street Fighter skin is available in the Fortnite Item Shop at this time and Epic hasn’t released the trailer or skin images on its Twitter account. It’s unclear whether the launch trailer was released early, but regardless Ryu and Chun-Li should arrive soon.