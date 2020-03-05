Fortnite’s Grotto POI grew a skull and players may be responsible

Now that Fortnite‘s C2 Season 2 has been underway for a couple of weeks, players have had time to level up their Battle Pass to the Brutus tier, something that leads to a fun new option: the player must choose whether their Brutus skin will play as team Shadow or team Ghost. This choice cannot be reversed and, it seems, these decisions are having an impact on the battle royale island.

The new Season 2 Fortnite map features several new destinations, one of which is called ‘The Grotto.’ Following the most recent update this week, players noticed that a giant skull has formed in the side of the mountain near The Grotto; it is on the bottom portion near the beach facing out toward the ocean.

The skull likely refers to the ‘Shadow’ logo, which features a type of skull, the same one featured on the Brutus Shadow skin’s face. This seems to indicate that more players chose Shadow than Ghost (the spies in the white suits) and that the decisions players make throughout this season will have an impact on the overall map and season’s storyline.

It’s hard to tell what, exactly, Epic has planned at this time. The presence of the Shadow skull may indicate that the team is now taking over the island and that it will ultimately overtake Ghost, which would dash speculation that both teams are secretly on the same side.

However, this isn’t the only character that players will be able to choose a side for and future decisions may reverse the game’s current storyline. Presumably, the sum total of all of the character choices will ultimately influence which side wins, but that is yet to be seen.