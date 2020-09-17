Fortnite x Rocket League crossover inbound with Llama-Rama weekend event

Two hit games — Fortnite and Rocket League — are about to have a big crossover with a weekend event dubbed “Llama-Rama.” The crossover is to celebrate Rocket League becoming free-to-play (as previously announced), according to Epic Games, which teased players in a tweet today promising dual-game rewards for those who participate later this month.

In case you missed the news last year, Epic Games, the company behind Fortnite, acquired game developer Psyonix, the company behind Rocket League. That acquisition paved the way for the big announcement we got earlier this year: Rocket League will switch to a free-to-play business model starting later this month.

Now Epic is tying these two games together with a promotional event on the weekend of September 23, the date that Rocket League will officially be free for anyone to download and play. Over that weekend, Fortnite players will be able to participate in the Llama-Rama event to get rewards in both games.

🚀⚽🏎️🦙 Celebrate @rocketleague going free to play on September 23rd. Starting that weekend, jump into Rocket League Llama-Rama to earn awesome in-game rewards for both Rocket League and Fortnite. We’ll have more info to share next week. pic.twitter.com/FeATrAd8j4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 15, 2020

Unfortunately, Epic hasn’t revealed what these rewards will be, but players can likely expect at least one skin. The company promises to return soon with the full details on these rewards and the Llama-Rama event; because there’s only a bit over a week before it kicks off, we’ll probably get these details in the very near future.

The newly free Rocket League game will be supported by in-game cosmetic purchases similar to Fortnite, eliminating the need to pay for the game itself. This business model has proven very popular for Fortnite, which is free to download, but requires players to pay if they want the cosmetics included with the Battle Pass or offered in the Item Shop.