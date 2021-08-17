Fortnite Wonder Woman Cup event detailed: How to get free outfit

Epic Games has added another major DC superhero to its Fortnite lineup, this time introducing Wonder Woman as a playable character. Though the skin will be available to everyone in the game’s Item Shop, some Fortnite players will be able to unlock the outfit for free via the Wonder Woman Cup event.

The Wonder Woman skin will arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop on August 19 starting at 8 PM ET. The item will include the Armored variant of the superhero, as well as the related Athena’s Battleaxe, Golden Eagle Wings Glider, Diana’s Mantle Back Bling, and the DC Trinity Loading Screen.

Fierce Amazonian Warrior and founding member of the Justice League, @DCComics Wonder Woman is coming to the Island. Read about her cosmetic set and about the upcoming Cup where you can earn her Outfit early! 🔗: https://t.co/Me0ZuOBIWs pic.twitter.com/ohr8f1z5R2 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 16, 2021

If you want a shot at getting the skin for free, you can participate in the Wonder Woman Cup event scheduled for August 18, a day before the outfit hits the Item Shop. As with previous matches offering free early access to new skins, players will need to compete in up to 10 matches and achieve a minimum number of points.

The event will involve Duos matches; teams will have three hours to play up to 10 matches, using each match to get as many points as possible. The teams with the most points in each region will get the Wonder Woman skin for free, as well as Diana’s Mantle Back Bling.

If you don’t get enough points for the skin, you’ll still get the Honorary Amazons Loading Screen, assuming you get at least eight points from matches during the event. Head over to the official Fortnite website to see a full breakdown of the event’s points.