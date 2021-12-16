Fortnite Winterfest returns with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and a ton of holiday cosmetics

With the holidays quickly approaching, a large number of free-to-play and live service titles are rolling out their winter events. Fortnite is the latest game to do so, announcing the return of Fortnite Winterfest today. Winterfest gives players a chance to unlock special winter and holiday-themed cosmetics, while the Fortnite shop will also be hosting new outfits to tie in with Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Image credit: Epic Games/Fortnite

If you’ve been around to experience Fortnite Winterfests of the past, you’re probably already familiar with how things will work this year. Sgt. Winter is making a return, and this time he has presents in tow. Players can visit the Winterfest Lodge through the new snowflake tab in the Lobby and receive one new gift per day by visiting.

Sgt. Winter has 14 days’ worth of presents to give out, including the Krisabelle and Polar Peely outfits. According to Epic, the Krisabelle skin will only be available after unwrapping the six presents blocking her view, while the Polar Peely skin will unlock after the ice encasing his present melts.

Epic says that players can also return to the Lodge to unlock any daily gifts they missed, so you don’t necessarily need to log in for 14 days straight to unlock everything. Just be sure you return to the Lodge before the Winterfest event wraps up on January 6th at 9 AM ET.

There will also be a series of Winterfest quests to complete as you play. All of the quests will be available for the entire duration of the event, and completing six will unlock the Snowmando Board Glider (with two alternate styles), while completing 10 will unlock the Ffrosty Back Bling. (And yes, it’s spelled Ffrosty with an extra F.)

Some items from previous winter events are returning for Winterfest 2021 as well. Those returning items include the Chiller Grenades, Snowball Launchers, Holiday Presents, and Sneaky Snowman. The Chiller Grenades can be used to encase enemies’ feet in ice, while the Holiday Presents will grant loot when opened.

There are also some community-made maps to checkout during Fortnite‘s Winterfest. You can find those custom maps in the Winterfest tab, and playing those maps and modes for a cumulative two hours will unlock a number of holiday-themed cosmetics, including the Ol’ Cracky Emoticon, Llamistletoe Spray, and a pair of banners. Players can also unlock a third holiday skin, Blizzabelle, simply by logging in while the event is live.

Finally, we’ll be seeing outfits based on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Zendaya’s MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home land in the shop over the course of the event. While you can earn a Spider-Man outfit through the battle pass this season, it seems these new skins will require an upfront payment of cold hard cash before you can don them in-game.

So, there you have it: Winterfest is back with plenty of outfits and other cosmetics to unlock. The event kicks off today and will run until the morning of January 6th, giving players three weeks to earn everything on offer. Be sure to keep an eye out for Sgt. Winter during your games too, as he’ll be passing out presents to those he encounters.