Fortnite Wild Weeks return with suppressed variants for stealthy gameplay

With the game’s newly released version 17.40 update, Epic has brought back its Fortnite Wild Weeks events. As with the last season, the Wild Weeks will involve rotating changes to the battle royale island’s weapon loadouts, replacing some of the items with variants that temporarily change the way battles take place.

The theme for the first Wild Week this season is ‘stealth,’ something that should pair well with the recent Prop-ifier alien weapons released on the island earlier this month. The Wild Week will kick off this Thursday, replacing the island’s Epic-tier and greater assault rifles, pistols, and all bolt-action sniper rifles with their suppressed variants.

The idea is that players who have the Prop-ifier may have a stealthy advantage over their opponents, but now they’re lurking around an island full of quiet weapons that’ll make it harder to keep track of nearby players. Epic will even the balance by adding more Prop-ifiers during this Wild Week.

Likewise, Epic says that players will be able to utilize Prop Disguise services at more vendors (NPCs) in the game during this week. The first Chapter 2 – Season 7 Wild Week is joined by a companion Legendary Quest, giving players a chance to earn more XP before the season ends.

Additional Wild Weeks will be rolled out in the future, each starting on the Thursday following the previous Wild Week theme. Each week will also have its own Legendary Quest chain. Players who haven’t yet unlocked all of the Battle Pass items can take advantage of this new opportunity to max out their XP before the season ends.