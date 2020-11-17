Fortnite Venom Cup and $1M Super Cup detailed: What to expect

Epic Games is gearing up for its biggest esports event this season, one that includes a million-dollar prize pool and all the fame that comes with victory. The event, called the Fortnite Marvel Super Cup, will take place on Monday following tomorrow’s Venom Cup competition; those who win will unlock the Venom skin before everyone else.

The Fortnite Venom Cup will take place on November 18, giving eligible players the chance to unlock the Venom skin — plus you’ll earn the Nexus Glider, as with the Ghost Rider and Black Window Cup events. This event is part of the Marvel Knockout Super Series and will likewise reward winners with early access to Venom’s emote, pickaxe, and back bling.

Epic will give players two shots at unlocking the skin early, with the second attempt arriving a few hours after the first attempt on November 18. The competition will involve the Marvel Knockout mode, which is a Duo gameplay mode in which superheroes fight each other using different superpowers.

Following the Venom Cup, Epic will hold the $1M Super Cup on November 21 (this Saturday) to wrap up its Marvel Super Series tournament. Assuming you’re eligible, you’ll have the opportunity to team up with a partner and compete for part of the prize pool.

The event will be a battle royale Duos match with powers included, a cap of 200 per material, and only 20 materials given on elimination. The goal, Epic hints, is to reduce the presence of building in this event.

If you’re not participating, you’ll be able to watch the tournament live on the Fortnite Twitch and YouTube accounts. If you do want to compete, head into the Compete tab in the Fortnite lobby and choose the one you’re interested in for your local event start times.