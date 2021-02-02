Fortnite v15.30 Tuesday update will bring a few big confirmed changes

Epic has announced the details for the upcoming Fortnite update version 15.30, including teasing a few big additions that players can expect this week. Among the additions is the promise of some new Exotic weapons, possibly ones we saw in a data-miner leak a few weeks ago. There’s also going to be a new Limited Time Mode.

Update v15.30 is, based on the status update posted on an official Fortnite Twitter update, one that will be fairly large. It seems key to this patch will be the addition of Mando’s Bounty Limited Time Mode, one that may — based on two tweets — include the hunters thus far added to the game.

You may make it to the top… but can you stay there? Prove you’re among the galaxy’s best bounty hunters in our v15.30 update, scheduled to release on February 2. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/ennm1RNJgi — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 1, 2021

We don’t often know what exactly to expect from a Fortnite update, though it’s easy enough to guess based on a combination of official teasers, promises, and leaks based on game file data. This time around, however, Epic has posted a few things it has planned for the Tuesday patch.

In addition to Mando’s Bounty Limited Time Mode, players can expect to get two new Exotic weapons — though Epic hasn’t said what they’ll be. In early January, a leak surfaced through data-miner HYPEX, who indicated that some new Exotic weapons may be in the pipeline, including an SMG that makes players run quickly, as well as Bazooka that shoots shields and a ‘Freeze AR.’

Whether any of those weapons will be part of the new additions isn’t yet known. Finally, Epic teased that Creative players can expect ‘new devices and options,’ but it didn’t elaborate on what these will be. Luckily, we don’t have to wait long to find out — the update drops early tomorrow morning.