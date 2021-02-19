Fortnite V-Bucks issue hits mobile players on Samsung devices

If you’re a Fortnite player who also owns a Samsung device, you may have recently experienced an issue that prevents you from buying V-Bucks twice in a row. The bug seems to only impact Samsung’s Galaxy Store on Android, according to a new bug report posted by Epic on its Trello board, forcing players to get the digital currency through other platforms.

Fortnite still hasn’t returned to the Google Play Store, but that’s not a big deal if you own a Samsung device — you can still download the mobile version of the game through the Galaxy Store (via the Epic mobile launcher). However, attempting to purchase V-Bucks through Samsung is currently problematic.

It seems that an issue is preventing players from getting the same amount of V-Bucks twice in a row, meaning if you first purchase the cheapest amount available, you’ll have to choose a more expensive option the next time you want to buy some V-Bucks.

This issue occurs when attempting to purchase the same amount of V-Bucks through the Samsung Store twice in a row. We are working on a solution.https://t.co/UOuaagP2gu — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 18, 2021

That’s only a workaround, however, with Epic listing the bug as ‘in development.’ You can follow the bug report on the Fortnite public Trello board where Epic lists known bugs, their priority, and any potential workarounds.

Alternatively, you can follow the Fortnite Status account on Twitter where Epic tweets about issues and updates when they are resolved. In the meantime, you can also use a different platform to purchase V-Bucks, including physical cards available at certain retailers.