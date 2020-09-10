Fortnite update has a couple of massive surprises for battle royale players

The latest Fortnite update dropped late last night, bringing surprising and quite massive changes to the battle royale island. The update is part of the game’s Chapter 2 – Season 4 and its related Marvel superhero crossover — and, as expected, the update brings big changes involving the game’s newly arrived characters. Players have lost one popular destination, but it was worth the price considering what has replaced it.

The popular “Frenzy Farms” POI in Fortnite has been replaced by Stark Industries, the corporation belonging to Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. This is a huge new POI that includes a wider upstate New York map, giving players new landscapes to explore and new buildings to raid. For very obvious reasons, Epic calls this the ‘Stark Industries’ update.

The Stark Industries POI isn’t the only surprising addition to the game, which also includes new mythic weapons for players to wield. If you thought lightsabers from the last major crossover were impressive, wait until you’re on the receiving end of Thor’s Mjolnir, a mythic item that can blast opponents with a huge wave of energy.

Fortnite has also received the Repulsor found on Iron Man’s suit, enabling the one who wields them to launch themselves into the air. Players can show off their superhero skills in the newly added Marvel Knockout mode, a twist on the previous Operation: Knockout gameplay.

The update isn’t all fun, though — alongside Stark Industries and the new mythic weapons are enemy drones deployed by Galactus. These drones are intended to harvest loot, but they will also turn into a weapon if the player defeats and deactivates them. Players who fail to pick up a deactivated drone quickly will instead be hit with an explosion.