Fortnite TRON: Legacy skins revealed: See the End of Line collection

Only a day after Epic teased the upcoming addition of TRON skins in the game, Fortnite players can now head over to the Item Shop to see the new items for themselves. The TRON: Legacy additions are part of the ‘End of Line’ collection, which offers buyers access to multiple different player looks based on TRON characters.

We knew that TRON was coming to Fortnite due to an audio transmission Epic published on the game’s Twitter account yesterday. In it, Agent Jonesy described arriving in a reality where an old computer had to be used to enter it — one that advised the new arrival to get comfortable.

Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait long to see the actual skins, unlike when Epic teased the Predator crossover. The company has just published an image of the various skins in the newly launched End of Line collection, which can now be accessed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Welcome to the Grid. Gear up as Grid Warriors and fight for the users! Tron Outfits are in the Shop now. More info: https://t.co/brB6ItQaeH pic.twitter.com/XwXFIbh0Il — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 12, 2021

The End of Line collection features skins wearing the TRON light suits, including player styles for things like Packet, Firewall, Cypher, Proxy, Bitstream, Commandline, Io, Upload, and Bandwidth. Players get a removable helmet with the new skins, one with a sleek black look and bright glowing lights.

Joining the TRON skins is a rideable Light Cycle glider (the motorcycle from the movies), as well as an Identity Disc Pickaxe and Identity Disc Back Bling. The skins are priced at 1,500 V-Bucks each and the glider can be acquired separately for 800 V-Bucks.